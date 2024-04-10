Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Trading 1.3% Higher

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.53 and last traded at $12.52. 385,068 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 578,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DESP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Despegar.com in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DESP

Despegar.com Trading Up 3.1 %

Institutional Trading of Despegar.com

The firm has a market cap of $841.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.50 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.74.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DESP. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Despegar.com by 139.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 673,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after buying an additional 392,366 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Despegar.com by 117.0% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 43,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23,195 shares during the period. Dumac Inc. raised its stake in Despegar.com by 841.0% in the third quarter. Dumac Inc. now owns 196,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 176,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Despegar.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,623,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,272,000 after purchasing an additional 63,650 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Despegar.com

(Get Free Report)

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.