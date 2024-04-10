Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.02% from the company’s previous close.

ZION has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stephens increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ZION

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ZION stock opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.99 per share, for a total transaction of $140,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,200,155.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $140,364.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,200,155.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $32,647.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $744,893 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,446,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,587,000 after purchasing an additional 32,883 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,308,000 after buying an additional 1,069,816 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,016,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,077,000 after purchasing an additional 927,899 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,513,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,468,000 after purchasing an additional 745,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,973,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,629,000 after purchasing an additional 53,859 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.