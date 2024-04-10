Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Up 0.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $57.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Devon Energy traded as high as $54.27 and last traded at $54.25. Approximately 1,570,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 8,015,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.14.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DVN

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 15.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 549,710 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,221,000 after buying an additional 73,570 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 373,757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,823 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Devon Energy by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 54,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,068,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 367.7% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 75,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 58,997 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.