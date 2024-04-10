Dignity Gold One Day Trading Volume Reaches $11.00 (DIGAU)

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Dignity Gold has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and approximately $11.00 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dignity Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.99 or 0.00002928 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dignity Gold has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dignity Gold Token Profile

Dignity Gold’s launch date was January 10th, 2022. The official website for Dignity Gold is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dignity Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.00567368 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dignity Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dignity Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

