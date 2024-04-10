Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,653 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $10,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAC. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $31.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.70. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $32.01.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.