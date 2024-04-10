Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 298,350 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 286,583 shares.The stock last traded at $61.23 and had previously closed at $60.78.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 606.6% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

