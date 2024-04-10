Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its stake in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,305 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1,867.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 6,126 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares by 108.7% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at $863,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $615,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MIDU opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.10. Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $56.76. The company has a market cap of $80.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 3.38.

The Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (MIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap companies. MIDU was launched on Jan 8, 2009 and is managed by Direxion.

