Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Gap Down to $74.65

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.65, but opened at $69.64. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $66.26, with a volume of 1,213,878 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.01. The firm has a market cap of $523.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.99.

Get Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPST. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

About Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.