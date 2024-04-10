Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Gap Up to $8.95

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.95, but opened at $9.27. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 6,728,959 shares traded.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Trading Up 3.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPXS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 42,942.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 258,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 257,655 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $58,128,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

