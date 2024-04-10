Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.22.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DFS

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE DFS traded down $2.21 on Wednesday, hitting $123.13. The stock had a trading volume of 559,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $131.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.19. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 50,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.4% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 22,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 14.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.