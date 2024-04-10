Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on April 30th

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Diversified Royalty Price Performance

Diversified Royalty stock opened at C$2.91 on Wednesday. Diversified Royalty has a 52 week low of C$2.35 and a 52 week high of C$3.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.77. The stock has a market cap of C$478.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. Diversified Royalty had a net margin of 56.15% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of C$16.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.84 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Diversified Royalty will post 0.1800743 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIV. Raymond James set a C$3.40 price target on shares of Diversified Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diversified Royalty

About Diversified Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.