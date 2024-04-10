Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on April 30th

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
Diversified Royalty Price Performance
Diversified Royalty stock opened at C$2.91 on Wednesday. Diversified Royalty has a 52 week low of C$2.35 and a 52 week high of C$3.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.77. The stock has a market cap of C$478.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.58.
Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. Diversified Royalty had a net margin of 56.15% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of C$16.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.84 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Diversified Royalty will post 0.1800743 earnings per share for the current year.
About Diversified Royalty
Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.
