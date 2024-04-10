DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Short Interest Up 743.8% in March

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 743.8% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,306,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
DNA Brands Stock Performance
Shares of DNAX traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,775,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,841,396. DNA Brands has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.
DNA Brands Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DNA Brands
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for DNA Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNA Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.