DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Short Interest Up 743.8% in March

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 743.8% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,306,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DNA Brands Stock Performance

Shares of DNAX traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,775,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,841,396. DNA Brands has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

Get DNA Brands alerts:

DNA Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

DNA Brands, Inc provides energy drinks. It offers products in various flavors, such as cellular citrus zero sugar, cellular citrus, cryo berry, and molecular melon. The company markets its products for retailers, restaurants, bars, and clubs. DNA Brands, Inc also owns TokenTalk.io, an advisory firm for companies looking to raise money through an ICO.

Receive News & Ratings for DNA Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNA Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.