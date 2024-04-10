Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,297 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,797.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 165,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 157,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $48.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,508,459. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $58.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.88. The company has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

View Our Latest Report on D

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.