Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 327.5% from the March 15th total of 371,900 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Draganfly during the 4th quarter worth about $1,990,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Draganfly by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20,745 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Draganfly by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 16,048 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Draganfly by 2,128.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 70,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Draganfly stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,971. Draganfly has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Draganfly in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering, training, consulting, spraying, flight, and geographic information systems data services.

