Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) Short Interest Update

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRREF traded down C$0.11 on Wednesday, hitting C$6.74. 3,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,287. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.53. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$5.39 and a one year high of C$8.67.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

