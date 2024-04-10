DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $414.60

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 414.60 ($5.25) and last traded at GBX 410.41 ($5.19), with a volume of 9247401 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 410 ($5.19).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 385 ($4.87) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Friday, March 8th.
About DS Smith
DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.
