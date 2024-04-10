DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $414.60

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 414.60 ($5.25) and last traded at GBX 410.41 ($5.19), with a volume of 9247401 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 410 ($5.19).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 385 ($4.87) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Get DS Smith alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMDS

DS Smith Trading Up 0.1 %

About DS Smith

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 337.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 306.84. The stock has a market cap of £5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,211.76, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.82.

(Get Free Report)

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.