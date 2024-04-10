DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Acquired by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DTE. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $6,606,000. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $662,783.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $300,893.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,003.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Guggenheim downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.28. The stock had a trading volume of 306,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,152. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.58 and a 200-day moving average of $105.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

