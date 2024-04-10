Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Holdings Boosted by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up approximately 3.2% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $25,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK traded down $2.47 on Wednesday, reaching $94.85. The stock had a trading volume of 799,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,877. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $100.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.06. The company has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.49%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

