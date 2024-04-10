Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $97.30 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $100.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on DUK

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.