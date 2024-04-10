Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.08 and last traded at $21.09. 63,409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 290,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $634.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average of $24.11.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $75.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.67 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In related news, EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 22,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $505,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 320.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1,910.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 762.4% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

