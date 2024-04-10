Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Raised to $114.00 at Citigroup

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Citigroup from $95.00 to $114.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.19.

Eastman Chemical stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.41. 484,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.39 and its 200-day moving average is $84.53. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $102.71.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $415,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

