easyJet (LON:EZJ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $583.40

Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 583.40 ($7.38) and last traded at GBX 582.40 ($7.37), with a volume of 3369074 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 556.80 ($7.05).

EZJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on easyJet from GBX 690 ($8.73) to GBX 680 ($8.61) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.86) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 611 ($7.73).

The stock has a market cap of £4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,333.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 554.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 487.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. easyJet’s dividend payout ratio is 1,162.79%.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

