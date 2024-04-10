eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.95.

Shares of EBAY opened at $51.96 on Friday. eBay has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $52.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

eBay announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of eBay by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

