Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.03% from the company’s previous close.

EIX has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.91.

NYSE:EIX opened at $70.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.09 and its 200 day moving average is $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. Edison International has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Edison International will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

