Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of EIGR opened at $1.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.28. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 47.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,027,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,030,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after acquiring an additional 111,247 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,615,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 837,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 27,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 337,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

