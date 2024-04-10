Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Boosted by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $700.00.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $4.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $761.85. 694,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119,315. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $723.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $363.33 and a 1-year high of $800.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $755.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $649.71.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total value of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares in the company, valued at $64,264,721,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,129 shares of company stock valued at $94,364,735. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

