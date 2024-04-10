Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.13, for a total value of $7,827,700.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,123,716,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 146,129 shares of company stock valued at $94,364,735 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $757.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $755.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $649.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.50 billion, a PE ratio of 130.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $363.04 and a one year high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $700.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

