Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Ellington Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 105.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.4%.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

Shares of EFC opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30, a quick ratio of 46.75 and a current ratio of 46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.33. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $14.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.77 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 78.53% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 65.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $13.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.06.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

