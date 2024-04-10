Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.
Ellington Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 105.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.4%.
Ellington Financial Stock Performance
Shares of EFC opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30, a quick ratio of 46.75 and a current ratio of 46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.33. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $14.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 65.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $13.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.06.
Ellington Financial Company Profile
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
