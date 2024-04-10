Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on May 28th

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 88.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.1%.

EARN stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,288. The stock has a market cap of $132.79 million, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.87. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 198,193 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 14,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

