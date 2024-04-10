Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) versus Semper Paratus Acquisition (NASDAQ:LGST) Head-To-Head Comparison

Semper Paratus Acquisition (NASDAQ:LGST – Get Free Report) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.9% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 56.6% of Semper Paratus Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Semper Paratus Acquisition and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semper Paratus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5,188.46%. Given Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Semper Paratus Acquisition.

This table compares Semper Paratus Acquisition and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semper Paratus Acquisition N/A -21.83% 3.10% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -203.00%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Semper Paratus Acquisition and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semper Paratus Acquisition N/A N/A $4.41 million N/A N/A Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$36.06 million ($9.07) -0.11

Risk & Volatility

Semper Paratus Acquisition has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.75, meaning that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals beats Semper Paratus Acquisition on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semper Paratus Acquisition

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire companies operating in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries. Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Ssvk Associates, Llc.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company also develops various preclinical programs for the treatment of alport syndrome, recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, junctional epidermolysis bullosa, and familial adenomatous polyposis, as well as various earlier discovery stage programs in oncology. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

