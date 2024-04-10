EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
EMKR opened at $3.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.91. EMCORE has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.10. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 67.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $24.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EMCORE will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.
