Empire Company Limited (EMP.A) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 12th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1825 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Empire Stock Up 0.1 %

EMP.A stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$32.50. The stock had a trading volume of 62,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.79. Empire has a 52-week low of C$31.45 and a 52-week high of C$40.69. The firm has a market cap of C$4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMP.A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Empire from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Empire from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. CIBC lowered their target price on Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Empire from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Empire from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Empire has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.86.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

