Empire Company Limited (EMP.A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on April 30th

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 12th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1825 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Empire stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$32.49. 72,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,858. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.47. Empire has a fifty-two week low of C$31.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.79.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMP.A. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Empire from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Empire from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Empire from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Empire from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Empire from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.86.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

