Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $31.82

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.82 and last traded at $32.47, with a volume of 115599 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAVA shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Endava in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Endava from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Endava from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Endava from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Endava in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.78.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Endava had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 113.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 61.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the first quarter worth about $363,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 1,461.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 32.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

