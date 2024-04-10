Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WATT opened at $1.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. Energous has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The company has a market cap of $11.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energous by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Energous by 52.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Energous during the second quarter worth $53,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Energous by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 15,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Energous during the first quarter worth $96,000. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

