Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Trading Down 2.7%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) (TSE:EFR) traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.37. 695,703 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,838,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Energy Fuels from $9.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Energy Fuels Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.87.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 263.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Energy Fuels

In other news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 187,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Fuels

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UUUU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 13,083 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after acquiring an additional 967,543 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 489,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 36,152 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 21,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

Featured Stories

