Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) – Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enerplus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Enerplus from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$18.85 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$24.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$27.75 to C$27.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$17.50 to C$19.25 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.67.

Enerplus stock opened at C$27.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$23.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.29. Enerplus has a 52-week low of C$18.23 and a 52-week high of C$27.85.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$595.12 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 39.59%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 104,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.13, for a total value of C$2,521,965.58. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.32%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

