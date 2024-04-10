Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities reiterated a tender rating and set a $18.85 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.69.

Enerplus Stock Performance

Shares of ERF opened at $20.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.49. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.99.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 40.36% and a net margin of 27.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 12.38%.

Institutional Trading of Enerplus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 7,592.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,092,996 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,787 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 18.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,366,419 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 28.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,024,995 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after purchasing an additional 230,048 shares in the last quarter. 58.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

