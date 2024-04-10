Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $19.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.76% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Mizuho increased their price target on Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Enlight Renewable Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ENLT

Enlight Renewable Energy Price Performance

ENLT stock opened at $16.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.56. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $20.44.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.36 million. Research analysts anticipate that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Enlight Renewable Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENLT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 1,250.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.