Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.10 and last traded at $19.87. Approximately 67,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 144,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Up 7.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average is $14.00. The company has a market cap of $848.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enliven Therapeutics

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, COO Anish Patel sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $73,758.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,568.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rahul D. Ballal sold 3,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $66,737.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,830.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anish Patel sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $73,758.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,568.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 594,907 shares of company stock valued at $9,088,831 in the last 90 days. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 532.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Featured Articles

