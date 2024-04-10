Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) fell 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $113.00 and last traded at $113.84. 903,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 4,090,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ENPH. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.03.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,066,846,000 after purchasing an additional 192,854 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078,723 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,897,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $607,929,000 after purchasing an additional 51,092 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,524,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,617,000 after purchasing an additional 25,408 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,364,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.