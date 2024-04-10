Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Short Interest Up 967.9% in March

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a growth of 967.9% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EFSCP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.92. 3,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,476. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $20.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.65.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.