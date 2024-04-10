Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Shares Down 8.6%

Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.16 and last traded at $8.16. 136,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 413,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.10.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Enviri had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enviri Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVRI. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Enviri in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enviri in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Enviri in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Enviri in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enviri in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

