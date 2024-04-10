EOS Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.14 Billion (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.14 billion and approximately $170.58 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00001502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EOS has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001229 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001348 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001291 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,122,593,379 coins and its circulating supply is 1,122,587,831 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

