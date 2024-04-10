EQT (NYSE:EQT) Upgraded to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $27.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.38% from the stock’s previous close.

EQT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on EQT from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on EQT from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EQT from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $37.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.20. EQT has a 12-month low of $30.84 and a 12-month high of $45.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EQT will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in EQT by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 66,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,922,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,814,038,000 after buying an additional 2,023,222 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

