Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) PT Raised to $28.00

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at TD Cowen from $26.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. DZ Bank cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.40 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Equinor ASA stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,507,672. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.91. The company has a market capitalization of $86.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.85. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.44). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $29.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.35 billion. Analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

