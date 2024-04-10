Equinor ASA to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equinor ASA in a research note issued on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Equinor ASA’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.44). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $29.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.35 billion.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EQNR. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. DZ Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.40 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.91. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

