Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for WillScot Mobile Mini’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

WSC stock opened at $43.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.40. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $52.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $612.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 142.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,383.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $3,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,992,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,383.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Get Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.