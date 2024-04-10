Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 4,210.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 112.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 3.4 %

WTRG opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $45.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3071 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 66.13%.

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $207,073.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,100.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Stories

