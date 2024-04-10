Ethereum Trading Up 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last week, Ethereum has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $3,500.99 or 0.05046338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $420.36 billion and approximately $16.24 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00067670 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00009880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00022546 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00015127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00015439 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,070,188 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

